Monthly Brunch & Learn: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community

Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community , 126 Scott Dyer Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Cape Elizabeth, Maine For more information: 207-553-9616; woodlandsmaine.com/cape-elizabeth/

MARCH BRUNCH & LEARN: Dementia Conversations

Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s

Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and

anyone interested in learning more about helpful ways to assist

families with difficult conversations related to Dementia.

At this workshop, you will learn:

• How to have difficult conversations about common issues related to Dementia

• How to plan ahead and build a care team to reduce stress

• Where to find helpful resources to enhance quality of life for everyone involved

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by March 13 to Albert L’Etoile, Administrator, (aletoile@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 553-9616

