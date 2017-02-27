Monthly Brunch & Learn: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community

Sutherland Weston Marketing Comm
By Sutherland Weston
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 9:54 a.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community , 126 Scott Dyer Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

For more information: 207-553-9616; woodlandsmaine.com/cape-elizabeth/

MARCH BRUNCH & LEARN: Dementia Conversations

Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s

Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and

anyone interested in learning more about helpful ways to assist

families with difficult conversations related to Dementia.

At this workshop, you will learn:

• How to have difficult conversations about common issues related to Dementia

• How to plan ahead and build a care team to reduce stress

• Where to find helpful resources to enhance quality of life for everyone involved

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by March 13 to Albert L’Etoile, Administrator, (aletoile@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 553-9616

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Three arrested in robbery, beating at South Portland motel
  2. Maine border life goes on under TrumpMaine border life goes on under Trump
  3. Bill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgeryBill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgery
  4. States push to keep people from buying junk food with food stampsStates push to keep people from buying junk food with food stamps
  5. Money stolen from dozens of Downeast FCU member accounts

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs