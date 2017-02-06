Monthly Brunch & Learn: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Cape Memory Care, A Woodlands Senior Living Community , 126 Scott Dyer Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Cape Elizabeth, Maine For more information: 207-553-9616; woodlandsmaine.com/cape-elizabeth/

FEBRUARY BRUNCH & LEARN: Effective Communication Strategies

Join us for this informative seminar, provided by the Alzheimer’s Association. Geared towards family members, those providing care

for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, medical professionals, and

anyone interested in learning more about decoding verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and how to communicate in meaningful ways.

At this workshop, you will learn:

• Communication changes that take place with Alzheimer’s disease

• How to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia

• How to respond to verbal and behavioral messages in helpful ways

• Strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of Alzheimer’s disease

NOTES:

• Free to the public

• Brunch will be served

• RSVP’s are appreciated – Please RSVP by Feb 13 to Albert L’Etoile, Administrator, (aletoile@woodlandsalf.com) or (207) 553-9616

