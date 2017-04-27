Monthly baked bean and casserole supper in Prospect

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Prospect Community Club, Corner of Routes 174 and 1A, Prospect, Maine
For more information: 207-567-3615
PROSPECT, Maine — A monthly baked bean and casserole supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Prospect Community Club dining room, corner of Routes 174 and 1A, next to Coleen’s Place.
The menu consists of two types of baked beans, hot dogs, yeast rolls, salads, casseroles including clam casserole, baked ziti, broccoli, scalloped potatoes, American chop suey, baked macaroni and cheese, Buffalo chicken bake, lasagna, homemade pies, coffee and tea.
Admission is $8, $2 for children under age 12. Proceeds benefit the upkeep of the building and club projects for local townspeople.
For information, 567-3615.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →