Community

Monthly baked bean and casserole supper in Prospect

Posted April 27, 2017, at 1:22 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Prospect Community Club, Corner of Routes 174 and 1A, Prospect, Maine

For more information: 207-567-3615

PROSPECT, Maine — A monthly baked bean and casserole supper will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Prospect Community Club dining room, corner of Routes 174 and 1A, next to Coleen’s Place.

The menu consists of two types of baked beans, hot dogs, yeast rolls, salads, casseroles including clam casserole, baked ziti, broccoli, scalloped potatoes, American chop suey, baked macaroni and cheese, Buffalo chicken bake, lasagna, homemade pies, coffee and tea.

Admission is $8, $2 for children under age 12. Proceeds benefit the upkeep of the building and club projects for local townspeople.

For information, 567-3615.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jailWoman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail
  2. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  3. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  4. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities
  5. Maine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in BrunswickMaine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in Brunswick