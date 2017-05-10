Community

Monthly baked bean and casserole supper at North Sedgwick church

Posted May 10, 2017, at 11:07 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: North Sedgwick Baptist Church, 8 North Sedgwick Road, Route 172, Sedgwick, Maine

For more information: 207-359-4401

SEDGWICK, Maine — The first in a series of monthly baked bean and casserole suppers will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at North Sedgwick Baptist Church, 8 North Sedgwick Road, Route 172.

The menu will feature baked beans and casseroles, hot dogs, rolls and biscuits, salads, and homemade pies.

Prices are $8, $4 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 5. For information, call the church at 359-4401.

 

 

