MONROE — Monroe Lions Club Memorial Day parade, 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Monroe Consolidated School to Gesner Park, Route 139. Chicken barbecue, homemade french fries, homemade pies, ice cream, children’s games, tables for crafts may be rented. Rain or shine. For information, contact Mario at 525-4445 or David at 525-4431.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →