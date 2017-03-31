Can a course on financial literacy actually be fun and informative? If you are attending Money Matters!, Belfast Adult Education’s first, free financial literacy course, the answer would be a resounding “Yes”! The course is being co-facilitated by extremely knowledgeable, experienced financial experts from Bangor Savings Bank and Bank of America who are giving back to our community by offering their services at no cost.

As the Program Coordinator of Belfast Adult Education, it’s rare for me to have the opportunity to actually take a course due to my hectic schedule. I can’t tell you how glad I am that I made the time to take Money Matters!. In just two classes, a total of four hours, I have already learned valuable tips and techniques to help me improve my ability to manage money day to day and save for the future. The course is free and geared towards people of all ages and financial circumstances. I have been impressed by the facilitators’ knowledge and expertise. Their engaging, relaxed teaching style puts everyone at ease, no small feat when the discussion revolves around money – a hot topic for many of us. The informal format of the class also encourages questions as well as sharing of ideas between participants and facilitators.

There are two sessions left with plenty of room for more participants. It meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. at the BAE Learning Center, 6B Lions Way. The upcoming class on Monday, 4/3 will focus on how to borrow money wisely and the final class (for now) on the following Monday, 4/10 will focus on how to protect yourself against fraud. You can come to one or both sessions, and while not essential, it’s best if you can call BAE at 338-3197 to sign up. We also hope to add more topics and run the course again soon. It’s never too late or too early to improve your financial literacy.

