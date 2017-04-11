Outdoors

Moms on the Run 5K in Prospect Harbor

By anne polk
Posted April 11, 2017, at 10:59 a.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Peninsula Grammar School, 71 Main St, Prospect Harbor, Maine

For more information: 2079632036

The Acadian Community Women’s Club will be hosting a 5K race Sunday May 14th to fundraise for their scholarship funds. The race is open to runners and walkers. You may preregister by May 5th on the club’s Facebook page. Free t-shirts available for the first 25 moms to sign up! Race day registration is from 7:30-8:30 at the Peninsula Grammar School in Prospect Harbor. There is a one mile fun run at 8:30am. The 5K starts at 9:00am and follows a route through Prospect Harbor. Questions may be directed to 963-2036.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
  2. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  3. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  4. Stephen and Tabitha King will give $30K to Bangor Fire DepartmentStephen and Tabitha King will give $30K to Bangor Fire Department
  5. Maine moves closer to shielding electricity customers from sticker shockMaine moves closer to shielding electricity customers from sticker shock

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs