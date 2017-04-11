Moms on the Run 5K in Prospect Harbor

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Peninsula Grammar School, 71 Main St, Prospect Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2079632036
The Acadian Community Women’s Club will be hosting a 5K race Sunday May 14th to fundraise for their scholarship funds. The race is open to runners and walkers. You may preregister by May 5th on the club’s Facebook page. Free t-shirts available for the first 25 moms to sign up! Race day registration is from 7:30-8:30 at the Peninsula Grammar School in Prospect Harbor. There is a one mile fun run at 8:30am. The 5K starts at 9:00am and follows a route through Prospect Harbor. Questions may be directed to 963-2036.
