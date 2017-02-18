Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bethel Town Common, Broad Street, Bethel, Maine For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

July 15: MollyOckett Day & MollyOckett Day Classic Road Races MollyOckett Day has been Bethel’s biggest and most beloved event for over 50 years. Artists and crafters on the town common, parade, live music, kids’ entertainment, frog jumping contest, food, fireworks, more groups – but it’s really a homecoming, a time to connect with friends and neighbors, and enjoy the beautiful Bethel summer. Road races: 5-mile run, 2-mile walk, 1-mile kids’ run, diaper dash too! T-shirts & prizes. Always the third Saturday in July. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce. 207-824-2282, www.mollyockettday.com.

