MollyOckett Day & MollyOckett Day Classic Road Races

By BethelCofC04217,
Posted Feb. 18, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bethel Town Common, Broad Street, Bethel, Maine

For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

July 15: MollyOckett Day & MollyOckett Day Classic Road Races MollyOckett Day has been Bethel’s biggest and most beloved event for over 50 years. Artists and crafters on the town common, parade, live music, kids’ entertainment, frog jumping contest, food, fireworks, more groups – but it’s really a homecoming, a time to connect with friends and neighbors, and enjoy the beautiful Bethel summer. Road races: 5-mile run, 2-mile walk, 1-mile kids’ run, diaper dash too! T-shirts & prizes. Always the third Saturday in July. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce. 207-824-2282, www.mollyockettday.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Moose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commuteMoose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commute
  2. Anti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group mapAnti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group map
  3. Board bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugsBoard bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugs
  4. LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stampsLePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps
  5. Merger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campusMerger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campus

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs