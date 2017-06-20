MoJO Concert 6/26

Monday, June 26, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden Library Amphitheater, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 2075943017
Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra (MoJO) will play the Camden Library Amphitheater Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. The 18 piece big band plays an extraordinary mix of modern and traditional jazz. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen, relax or dance!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →