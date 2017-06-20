Community

MoJO Concert 6/26

By Scott Kessel
Posted June 20, 2017, at 5:48 a.m.

Monday, June 26, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Library Amphitheater, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 2075943017

Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra (MoJO) will play the Camden Library Amphitheater Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. The 18 piece big band plays an extraordinary mix of modern and traditional jazz. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen, relax or dance!

