Outdoors

MOFF at Waterfall Arts in Belfast

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Waterfall Arts, 256 High St, Belfast, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-belfast/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival for an evening of Outdoor Films, Shown Outdoors at Waterfall Arts. This evening’s selection will feature conservation and outdoor adventure shorts.

Time: 30 minutes after sunset (about 8:00PM)

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Location: Waterfall Arts – 256 High St, Belfast, Maine 04915

Presented in partnership with: Waterfall Arts

