MOFF at Three Rivers in The Forks

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:38 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Three Rivers Whitewater, 2265 US-201, West Forks, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-the-forks/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at it’s longest running event: the 6th annual MOFF in The Forks, hosted by founding sponsor Three Rivers Whitewater! Enjoy a day on the river and then kick back under the stars and watch the ‘R-rated’ program (the ‘R’ is for ‘river, rafting and raw’)

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2017

Time: Films begin 30 minutes after sunset (about 8:00PM)

Cost: Free for wild humans. BYOB, chair and blanket.

Location: Three Rivers Whitewater – 2265 US-201 West Forks, Maine 04985

Presented in partnership with: Three Rivers Whitewater

