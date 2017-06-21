MOFF at Three Rivers in The Forks

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Three Rivers Whitewater, 2265 US-201, West Forks, Maine
For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-the-forks/
Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at it’s longest running event: the 6th annual MOFF in The Forks, hosted by founding sponsor Three Rivers Whitewater! Enjoy a day on the river and then kick back under the stars and watch the ‘R-rated’ program (the ‘R’ is for ‘river, rafting and raw’)
Time: Films begin 30 minutes after sunset (about 8:00PM)
Cost: Free for wild humans. BYOB, chair and blanket.
Presented in partnership with: Three Rivers Whitewater
