Outdoors

MOFF at the Leavitt Theatre

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:48 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St, Ogunquit, Ogunquit, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-ogunquit/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the historic Leavitt Theatre in downtown Ogunquit for an evening of family-friendly outdoor adventure and conservation films

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2017

Time: 8:00PM

Cost: $9 / $7 children and seniors

Location: Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St, Ogunquit, Maine 03907

Presented in partnership with: Meadowmere Resort and Liquid Dreams

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

