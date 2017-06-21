Outdoors

MOFF at Sugarloaf Mountain Bike Fest

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, 5092 Sugarloaf Rd , Kingfield, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-mtb-fest/

A special Maine Outdoor Film Festival screening at the 2nd annual MTB Fest at Sugarloaf. After a day on the trails, MTB Fest attendees are invited to grab a brew and check out this special sampling of extreme sports films.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017

Time: 7:45PM

Cost: Free, with tickets to Sugarloaf MTB Fest

Location: Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, 5092 Sugarloaf Rd Kingfield, Maine 04947

Presented in partnership with: Sugarloaf

