MOFF at Rangeley Trail Town Festival

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:32 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Rangeley Lakeside Theatre, 2493 Main St, Rangeley, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-rangeley/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival and help celebrate the Appalachian Trail with Rangeley Trail Town Festival.

Date: Friday, September 1, 2017

Time: 7:00PM

Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for AT hikers. and children under 12.

Location: Rangeley Lakeside Theatre – 2493 Main St Rangeley, ME 04970

Presented in partnership with: Rangeley Trail Town Festival

