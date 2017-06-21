Outdoors

MOFF at John Bapst in Bangor

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:52 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: John Bapst High School, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-bangor/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at our fourth annual screening in Bangor, hosted graciously by the John Bapst Outing Club. Join us for an evening of outdoor adventure and conservation films.

Presented in partnership with: Peter A Lyford, Inc. , dba TruGreen – Bangor and the John Bapst Outing Club

