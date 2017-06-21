MOFF at John Bapst in Bangor

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: John Bapst High School, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-bangor/
Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival at our fourth annual screening in Bangor, hosted graciously by the John Bapst Outing Club. Join us for an evening of outdoor adventure and conservation films.
Date: Friday, September 8, 2017
Time: 7:00PM
Cost: $5 in advance / $10 day of
Location: John Bapst High School Auditorium – 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine 04401
Presented in partnership with: Peter A Lyford, Inc. , dba TruGreen – Bangor and the John Bapst Outing Club
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →