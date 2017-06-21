MOFF at Bug Light Park

Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Bug Light Park, 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, Maine
For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-bug-light/
Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival on Labor Day under the stars at Bug Light Park for an evening of family-friendly outdoor adventure and conservation films
Date: Monday, September 4, 2017 (Labor Day).
Rain Date: Sunday September 10, 2017
Time: Films begin 30 minutes after sunset (about 8:00PM)
Cost: Free, suggested donation of $3 to $5 goes direct to Teens To Trails.
Location: Bug Light Park, South Portland
Presented in partnership with: City of South Portland Department of Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
