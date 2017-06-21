Outdoors

MOFF at Bug Light Park

By nick callanan
Posted June 21, 2017, at 1:43 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bug Light Park, 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, Maine

For more information: maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-bug-light/

Join the Maine Outdoor Film Festival on Labor Day under the stars at Bug Light Park for an evening of family-friendly outdoor adventure and conservation films

Date: Monday, September 4, 2017 (Labor Day).

Rain Date: Sunday September 10, 2017

Time: Films begin 30 minutes after sunset (about 8:00PM)

Cost: Free, suggested donation of $3 to $5 goes direct to Teens To Trails.

Location: Bug Light Park, South Portland

Presented in partnership with: City of South Portland Department of Parks, Recreation & Waterfront

