Modernized Cardiovascular Services Opening in the New Penobscot Pavilion Brings State-of-the-Art Technology to Patients

This week, Eastern Maine Medical Center opened its doors to the new Cardiovascular Services patient care area on the first floor of the Penobscot Pavilion, which brings leading-edge technology to our patients in a modern, comfortable setting, and improves the timeliness with which patients receive care.

The new construction provides 38 interventional preparation and recovery bays, as well as three new nuclear imaging cameras that will offer faster imaging and reduce radiation exposure for patients. The hospital will also improve its ability to perform transesophageal echocardiograms, a cardiac ultrasound through the esophagus, with two new rooms dedicated to this common procedure.

“We’ve had our first flow of patients through here,” said Jeremey McCormick, CNMT, supervisor for Nuclear Medicine, on Monday afternoon. “Everything has gone very well due to the extensive planning and time everyone has put in. It’s definitely paid off. We’ve found a few learning curves here and there, but operations overall have gone very well.”

The opening of Penobscot Pavilion Level One is part of a multi-year Modernization Project that first opened up to patients last June, and will continue through 2017. This project includes the most extensive modernization of cardiovascular services our community has experienced in several decades.

