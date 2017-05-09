Modernized Cardiovascular Services Opening in the New Penobscot Pavilion Brings State-of-the-Art Technology to Patients

3378: A pre-op/post-op room mocked up during a May 3 staff tour of the new Cardiovascular Services space on the first floor of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Penobscot Pavilion.
emmc | BDN
3378: A pre-op/post-op room mocked up during a May 3 staff tour of the new Cardiovascular Services space on the first floor of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Penobscot Pavilion.
Cutline 3411: Providers tour the new Cardiovascular Services space on the first floor of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Penobscot Pavilion on May 3 during an open house for staff members and physicians.
emmc | BDN
Cutline 3411: Providers tour the new Cardiovascular Services space on the first floor of Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Penobscot Pavilion on May 3 during an open house for staff members and physicians.
3862: On May 8, Eastern Maine Medical Center opened the doors to its new Cardiovascular Services area on the first floor of the Penobscot Pavilion.
emmc | BDN
3862: On May 8, Eastern Maine Medical Center opened the doors to its new Cardiovascular Services area on the first floor of the Penobscot Pavilion.
By emmc,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted May 09, 2017, at 10:17 a.m.

This week, Eastern Maine Medical Center opened its doors to the new Cardiovascular Services patient care area on the first floor of the Penobscot Pavilion, which brings leading-edge technology to our patients in a modern, comfortable setting, and improves the timeliness with which patients receive care.

The new construction provides 38 interventional preparation and recovery bays, as well as three new nuclear imaging cameras that will offer faster imaging and reduce radiation exposure for patients. The hospital will also improve its ability to perform transesophageal echocardiograms, a cardiac ultrasound through the esophagus, with two new rooms dedicated to this common procedure.

“We’ve had our first flow of patients through here,” said Jeremey McCormick, CNMT, supervisor for Nuclear Medicine, on Monday afternoon. “Everything has gone very well due to the extensive planning and time everyone has put in. It’s definitely paid off. We’ve found a few learning curves here and there, but operations overall have gone very well.”

The opening of Penobscot Pavilion Level One is part of a multi-year Modernization Project that first opened up to patients last June, and will continue through 2017. This project includes the most extensive modernization of cardiovascular services our community has experienced in several decades.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Kayaker drowns over the weekend in flooded Penobscot River
  2. Two UMaine softball players suspendedTwo UMaine softball players suspended
  3. Democrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfareDemocrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfare
  4. This is why the British burned PortlandThis is why the British burned Portland
  5. Two injured trying to stop dog from killing another dog

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs