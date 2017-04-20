MMG Insurance pledges $50,000 towards a second gymnasium in the proposed new RSU 39 elementary school

April 20, 2017 – MMG Insurance has signed on as a major supporter of a second gymnasium at the proposed new elementary school in Caribou, which will replace four existing RSU 39 buildings and house students in Pre-K through 8th grade.

Investing in the local infrastructure and the potential it affords is an important part of MMG’s commitment to giving back. “In order for this area to remain a favorable place to live and work, we must invest in the components of our communities that promise growth and opportunity” says Larry Shaw, President & CEO of MMG Insurance. “This additional space will ensure the students and the community have access to the resources necessary to flourish.”

The majority of the funding for the proposed new elementary school will come from the state, except for an estimated $2.3 million – the cost of a second gymnasium and enlarged music area. The need for the additional space arose from the challenge presented by consolidating the four existing buildings, each with a gymnasium, into one building with one gymnasium. In order to adequately serve the needs of ten grades of students, athletic teams and various clubs within the community, more space is necessary.

A local organization, The Friends of Caribou Schools, is working to raise at least $1 million of the $2.3 million needed for the additional spaces. MMG is proud to join that effort and continue the Company’s long tradition of supporting projects that will ensure a promising future for our region.

