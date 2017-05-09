MMC Re-verified as Maine’s Only Level I Trauma Center

Portland, Maine – The American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma has re-verified Maine Medical Center as the state’s only Level I Trauma Center.

Level I is the highest designation for trauma centers, and achieving this re-verification means that MMC has voluntarily met criteria that set standards for providing excellent care to trauma patients. This designation means MMC provides not only the resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from the pre-hospital phase through rehabilitation.

“This independent re-verification is a testament to the professionalism of our providers, nurses and staff throughout the hospital, and to their continuous focus on patient-centered care,” said Joel Botler, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at MMC.

Reviewers visited MMC in February and the medical center received formal notification of the re-verification in late April. The verification will last through January 2020.

