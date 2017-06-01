MMC, Portland Diocese reach agreement on Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence

PORTLAND, Maine – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has signed a memo of understanding to transfer ownership of Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence to Maine Medical Center.

Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence is a 121-bed facility on Washington Avenue in Portland offering high-quality, multidisciplinary rehabilitation and short-stay care, long-term care and memory care. It also offers services for those transitioning out of the hospital.

In 2016, Saint Joseph’s was elevated to a “4-Star Facility” by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and was found to be “deficiency-free” by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The facility also received the 2016 Maine Health Care Association’s Celebrating Excellence in Innovation award for its commitment to improving resident quality of life and care, enhancing employee development and engaging community members in facility life.

“With firm roots in our community, Maine Medical Center is an outstanding local provider of healthcare services that can bring a deep level of expertise to Saint Joseph’s,” said Bishop Robert P. Deeley, president of the Saint Joseph’s Board of Directors.

“Our hospital depends on facilities like Saint Joseph’s to provide patients with a continuum of quality care,” said Richard Petersen, president and CEO of Maine Medical Center. “We can do amazing things for people with today’s technology, but not everybody we treat is ready to go home following their care at Maine Medical Center. It’s important that those patients are able to get the quality skilled nursing care they need. Additionally, many of our elderly Portland residents require long-term care.”

In addition to signing the memorandum of understanding, the parties also plan to file a letter of intent with state regulators at the Certificate of Need Unit of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Barring an unforeseen development in the due diligence process, the transfer of ownership is expected to be made official in the coming months.

Petersen said Saint Joseph’s would continue to operate as a free-standing facility and there would be no disruptions for current residents. Petersen added that one hope he has for the transaction would be that clinical and operational expertise will be shared between the skilled nursing home and the hospital’s other operations.

