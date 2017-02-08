MMA Fighter, Long Distance Runner to be featured in EMMC Sports Health Performance Series

Achieving peak athletic performance begins with having the tools to reduce the risk of injury, train for success, follow the right nutrition plan, and focus both on the mental and physical components of reaching an athlete’s fullest potential. In February and March, EMMC Sports Health will help competitive athletes, weekend warriors, and everyone in between gain the knowledge to perform their best during a free educational series.

The series will kick off with a presentation from accomplished mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Lacey on getting motivated and staying free of injury. The final event, on March 30, will feature inspirational long distance runner Mike Westphal, who did not let Parkinson’s disease stop him from completing the 2016 Boston Marathon. In between these two events, EMMC Sports Health athletic trainers will focus on several aspects of performance at sessions in several area communities.

All events begin at 6 pm. The schedule includes:

Motivation and Staying Injury Free

With Aaron Lacey, MMA Fighter

Tuesday, February 28 – Orono High School Cafeteria

Mental Conditioning: Using Mindfulness to Improve Performance

With Crissy Mountain, ATC and JP Stowe, ATC

Thursday, March 9 – Bangor Christian Schools Thrive Center

Wednesday, March 22 – Dexter Regional High School

Be Fit, Be Strong, Be Functional: Strength and Conditioning from the Beginner to the Expert

With Pat Hapworth, ATC and JP Stowe, ATC

Tuesday, March 14 – Reeds Brook Middle School Library, Hampden

Thursday, March 23, Orono High School

Nutrition, Calories, and Supplements: Fueling Your Performance, the Do’s and Don’ts

With Scott Audet, ATC, and Pat Hapworth, ATC

Wednesday, March 15 – Old Town High School Library

Tuesday, March 21 – Belfast Area High School

The “Roll” of Foam Rolling: Myofascial Release Techniques

With Erica Marsters, ATC and Brianna Woodworth, ATC

Tuesday, March 28 – Reeds Brook Middle School Library, Hampden

(Registration required three days before this session by visiting sports.emmc.org, calling 974-7400, or e-mailing sports@emhs.org.)

Get Inspired and Stay Motivated

With Mike Westphal, long distance runner, and JP Stowe, ATC

Wednesday, March 30 – Jeff’s Catering, Brewer

(Appetizers will be served. Registration required for this session by March 27 by visiting sports.emmc.org, calling 974-7400, or e-mailing sports@emhs.org.)

For more information about EMMC Sports Health’s performance series, visit sports.emmc.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →