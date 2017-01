Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Lorimer Chapel, Colby College, Waterville, Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ecumenical service will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Lorimer Chapel, Colby College campus.

