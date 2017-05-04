Missions Fair at Hulls Cove church

Saturday, May 6, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Church of Our Father, Route 3, Hulls Cove, Maine
HULLS COVE, Maine — First Missions Fair, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Church of Our Father, Route 3, Hulls Cove. Music, finger foods, drinks, presenters and quiet prayer time in the Sanctuary. Presenters at 20 booths will share their organizations’ missions and goals, and answer questions. Some of the organizations will be Christmas Outreach/Samaritan’s Purse, Episcopal Church Women, Society of Anglican Missionaries and Senders, Compassion International, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Voice of the Martyrs, Mountain View Development Facility, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice, Isaiah 61 International and more.
