Community

Missions Fair at Hulls Cove church

Posted May 04, 2017, at 9:19 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Church of Our Father, Route 3, Hulls Cove, Maine

HULLS COVE, Maine — First Missions Fair, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Church of Our Father, Route 3, Hulls Cove. Music, finger foods, drinks, presenters and quiet prayer time in the Sanctuary. Presenters at 20 booths will share their organizations’ missions and goals, and answer questions. Some of the organizations will be Christmas Outreach/Samaritan’s Purse, Episcopal Church Women, Society of Anglican Missionaries and Senders, Compassion International, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Voice of the Martyrs, Mountain View Development Facility, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice, Isaiah 61 International and more.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Jordan’s Snack Bar closed for the year after family member’s deathJordan’s Snack Bar closed for the year after family member’s death
  2. LePage tells Fox News what GOP must do to repeal ObamacareLePage tells Fox News what GOP must do to repeal Obamacare
  3. Lincoln’s town manager faces criminal charges for alleged trespass
  4. Biorefinery firm eyes plant in new industrial complex at former Old Town millBiorefinery firm eyes plant in new industrial complex at former Old Town mill
  5. Car of missing Lewiston man found in UnionCar of missing Lewiston man found in Union