Miss Maybell and Slimpickin’s LIVE at Old Town Public Library

Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
Enjoy live music as Old Town Public Library welcomes the New England based duo, Miss Maybell and Slimpickin’s. Miss Maybell and Slimpickin’s (awarded “Best of N.H.” 2016 for Americana Music from N.H. Magazine) play American Roots, Blues, Jazz, Country, and Ragtime music from the 1910-40s, as well as classic original tunes.
Miss Maybell & Slimpickin’s have a unique rustic sound that is fully their own and is entirely acoustic! Their instrumentation includes Resonator guitar, banjo, ukulele, Washboard, suitcase drum kick and a 1930’s bazooka Kazoo. Smile with Slimpickins’ tales of American reverie set to his masterful finger-style guitar work, and sigh to the woeful sultry tonic jazz vocals of Miss Maybell. This duo will leave you flabbergasted with the depth of sound that pours out of just two individuals!
Miss Maybell and Slimpickin’s will be performing as part of the Old Town Public Library Tuesday Forum Luncheon Series. A light lunch will be served, seating is limited. Call the library today to reserve your seat!
