Mini Memoir Workshop & Reading

By Esther Gass
Posted July 03, 2017, at 6:02 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Millinocket Memorial Library, 5 Maine Avenue, Millinocket, MAINE

For more information: 2077237020; millinocketmemoriallibrary.org

Melanie Brooks, author of “Writing Hard Stories”, will be reading from her book and leading a mini memoir workshop at the Millinocket Memorial Library, 5 Maine Ave. If you’ve ever thought about putting your life stories into writing, please join us! Admission free.

