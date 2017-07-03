Mini Memoir Workshop & Reading

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Millinocket Memorial Library, 5 Maine Avenue, Millinocket, MAINE
For more information: 2077237020; millinocketmemoriallibrary.org
Melanie Brooks, author of “Writing Hard Stories”, will be reading from her book and leading a mini memoir workshop at the Millinocket Memorial Library, 5 Maine Ave. If you’ve ever thought about putting your life stories into writing, please join us! Admission free.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →