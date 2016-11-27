Mini Holiday Session start this week at Belfast Yoga Studio

A brief holiday session will be offered at the Belfast Yoga Studio starting November 28 with April Dove’s Monday night Niravadhi Yoga classes for four weeks starting at 6pm. Classes are $10 each, prepaid or $12 at the door.

Marianna Moll’s classes in Yamuna® Foot Fitness, Yamuna® Body Rolling and Yamuna® Yoga, will begin again Tuesday am & pm, November 29, for a four-week session. The Friday am YFF & YBR classes will start December 2 and go for three weeks.

Yamuna Body Rolling stimulates bone, opens joints, stretches fascia and develops core in slow, mindful strengthening and relaxing routines. Students compare it to giving oneself a full body massage.

Body rolling is simple and easy to do, whether you’re young or old, a fitness buff or a couch potato, rolling with a YBR Ball can help you feel better, more vibrant and more alive. Yamuna classes quickly invite startling changes in your body and reduce or reverse chronic conditions. Ask anyone who has tried it.

Enjoy the last few weeks of this year. Gift yourself and/or someone you love. It is a ‘Mini Session’! Commit for just 3 or 4 weeks and receive BYS sign-up rates. Walk-ins are welcome anytime.

Yamuna® Foot Fitness class is only $3, pre-paid and $5 at the door. Yamuna® Body Rolling is only $8 for an hour, prepaid or $10 at the door. Combinations of YFF+YBR or YFF+YBR+Yamuna® Yoga are even a better rate and enjoyed by all who want a deeper experience.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located in the red and white Belfast Center at 9 Field Street, Suite 302, overlooking beautiful Belfast Harbor, just above the footbridge in the red and white Belfast Center. The Center is handicapped accessible with elevators to the third-floor yoga studio.

Please check the Belfast Yoga Studio website for times complete information on all our teachers and classes, go to www.belfastyoga.com or call 338-3930.

