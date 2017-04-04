Mini Grants for Small Businesses

Marketing Mini-Grants: Spring 2017

Awards up to $400 through a local, competitive process.

Deadline to apply for Spring, 2017 is Friday, May 5.

Background: New Ventures Maine (NVME)’s marketing mini-grant program aims to strengthen access to markets for micro-businesses by supporting the development of marketing tools, materials, and activities. Under the program NVME awards cash mini-grants (up to $400 each) to micro-enterprises for marketing projects via one of two competitive processes.

Eligibility: Eligible applicants include individual micro business owners, business partners, or groups of business owners. Non-profit organizations are not eligible. Businesses must apply to the region in which they are based. Additional criteria: 5 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, and gross annual sales of $250,000 or less.

Use of funds: New Ventures Maine’s mini-grants support new or expanded business marketing and promotion, not the production of your product or purchase of equipment, tools, furnishings, or other fixed assets. Professional licensure for the owner or employees and/or membership fees will not be funded.

Business Match: Your winning grant must be matched by a 25% contribution (i.e. $100 match required for $400 grant). Matching funds can come from business profits, personal funds, or other sources.

Region-Specific contacts: Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington Counties

NorthCentral/Down East Region – Online Application or Jane Searles, 262.7843, mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

Additional resources for applicants:

Application Questions

Jane Searles, Regional Manager

New Ventures Maine

1 University Drive, UMA-Bangor

207-262-7843

mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

