Milo Hometown Holiday to be held Dec. 3

Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 3:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Town of Milo, various locations, Milo, Maine

MILO, Maine — The town of Milo’s annual Hometown Holiday celebration will be held 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Events will include breakfast with Santa, community activities, lighted business and home contests, children’s Christmas crafts and snacks, lighted Christmas parade, tree lighting and Christmas carols led by Santa, meet and greet and photos with Santa, hayride around town to see the Christmas lights. Refreshments at town hall.

