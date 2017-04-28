MILO Campground Re-Opens Under New Ownership

Saturday, May 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Gonyaw Springs Water & Campground, 47 Cedar Lane, Milo, Maine
For more information: 207-943-5016
On Saturday, May 20th, from 11am to 2pm, Dennis and Ellen Gonyaw invite community members and anyone who has a love for camping to visit Milo’s newest campground: Gonyaw Springs Water & Campground. The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting during the event, to be held at the entrance to the campground on 47 Cedar Lane, off of Elm St.
Gonyaw Springs, formally known as Watson Springs, was built in 1980’s and was purchased by the Gonyaws in 2016. Since the purchase, the free men’s’ and ladies’ bathroom facilities have been remodeled, a new sandy beach was added to the pond area, and the entire campground has undergone a major clearing and cleaning. Families can expect to find spacious spots for their campers and convenient tent sites with access to the Sebec River via beautiful walking trails.
Dennis and Ellen, both originally from Vermont, have been vacationing in Milo for many years and talked about one day owning a campground. When Watson Springs went on the market, they knew it was time. Ellen explains, “What brought us to Milo is how much we love the town and the area. We have already met dozens of very nice people who have welcomed us with open arms”.
Situated on the campground is a well from which water is drawn and sold. Community members have expressed how glad they are that the Gonyaws chose to keep the water shed open when they took over the property. “We love seeing Milo come alive, and we are hoping to contribute to that”, explains Ellen.
For those interested, tours of the campground will be available during the event at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. There will be a hot-dog cookout and other refreshments, and several drawings and giveaways. All are welcome!
