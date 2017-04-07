Millinocket unveils new website as part of branding initiative

Millinocket, Maine. April 7, 2017 – The town of Millinocket has launched their new website: a fully branded, user-friendly web portal. Beyond its utility as a municipal site where citizens of the town can pay bills, find department hours and download forms, the site serves as a marketing tool for the town’s broad assets. The URL is www.millinocket.org.

Millinocket is positioning itself to tell the world about its ample industrial space, low-cost and renewable power, unparalleled recreational opportunities, and quality of life assets to attract new businesses and residents to the area.

The home page, which features “Maine’s Biggest Small Town,” invokes the town’s historical significance in the paper-making industry, as well banners featuring the town’s community, 4-seasons recreational assets, and most importantly – big opportunities moving forward. The website provides a robust business section in which interested parties can learn more about doing business in Millinocket.

“This website makes the case for Millinocket,” said town council chairman Mike Madore. “When people visit our site, we want them to immediately understand that Millinocket is special and we are the right town for anyone who seeks opportunity in business, recreation, or is simply looking for a great place to visit or live,” continued Madore.

The development of the website is part of a town re-brand that prepares the foundation for successful outbound marketing in the years to come. The new town logo and website were designed and developed by Designlab, also of Millinocket.

Millinocket is a town of approximately 4,200 people located in northern Penobscot County, Maine. Established in 1901, the town enjoyed a century of prosperity brought by Great Northern Paper – at its peak, one of the world’s largest paper making mills. In the wake of the collapse of the paper making industry and the closure of all the regions paper mills beginning in 2008, the town is focused on rebuilding and diversifying its economy through small manufacturing, tourism, and the digital economy.

