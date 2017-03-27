Millinocket natives purchase Pamola Motor Lodge

Millinocket, Maine. 3/27/2017. Chris and Katie Carr are the new owners of Pamola Motor Lodge and Highland Tavern in Millinocket. The sale was finalized on December 28, 2017.

The Carr family has ambitious plans for the motel, including a collaboration with Maine Rafting Expeditions, Arthur Dickey of Millinocket, which will make it an appealing lodging option for those visiting the area. The motel is a popular destination for snowmobiling parties who chose Millinocket for the vast network of groomed snowmobile trails and easy access to the ITS trails, and Pamola’s location directly adjacent to the trail. Future plans include a campground facility on the Pamola Motor Lodge property.

Chris and Katie Carr are both Millinocket natives who moved back to the area in 2008. Chris has worked for Bangor and Aroostook Railway, Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway, and Central Maine and Quebec Railway. Katie is a Registered Nurse and she currently works for the Millinocket School Department. They have two children.

“We saw the Pamola Motor Lodge as an opportunity for us. We love it here and we have always enjoyed 4-seasons recreational opportunities in the area – it is nice to be able to share our love of the region with our visitors.” Chris Carr said. “So far, we have had an excellent season, and hope to build on this early success to grow the Highland Tavern and make Pamola Motor Lodge the best it can be,” Carr added.

The Pamola Motor Lodge and Highland Tavern are located at 973 Central Street in Millinocket. The Highland Tavern has happy hour 4-7 daily, Wednesday Wing Night 4-9, and live music weekly. The company website was recently completed and can be found at www.pamolalodge.com.

