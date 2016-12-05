MILLINOCKET LIBRARY BOOK SALE

By Esther Gass
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 10:50 a.m.

Millinocket Memorial Library is holding its second large Book Sale of the year, along with a Holiday Open House, on Saturday, Dec. 10 9-5. We have thousands of mostly hardcover volumes of every category, including a large selection of Cookbooks, Crafts, and “Coffee Table” Art Books. We’ll also be drawing the winning ticket for a new Howard Miller Grandfather Clock; you can buy tickets up until the drawing. There will be plenty of Christmas Cookies and Door Prizes, and there’s a lot going on what with the Marathon and Half that day, so come to Millinocket and spend part of your day at the Library!

