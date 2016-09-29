Millinocket Historical Society 2017 calendars are now available for purchase

MILLINOCKET — Take a trip down memory lane with the new 2017 calendar featuring vintage photos from the Millinocket Historical Society museum’s collection. The calendar includes a photo of the Millinocket fire department with its hose tower, an early view of Penobscot Avenue and of summer reading program participants at the town’s library in 1976.

The calendar is available at the museum, Levasseur’s True Value and Save-a-Lot. The cost is $10. To order by mail, send a check for $14, to cover the cost of the calendar and postage, to: MHS, P.O. Box 11, Millinocket ME 04462. Proceeds will go toward the museum’s project to renovate the second floor of the museum building for additional display space. Museum hours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →