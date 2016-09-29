Millinocket Historical Society 2017 calendars are now available for purchase

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 8:07 a.m.

MILLINOCKET — Take a trip down memory lane with the new 2017 calendar featuring vintage photos from the Millinocket Historical Society museum’s collection. The calendar includes a photo of the Millinocket fire department with its hose tower, an early view of Penobscot Avenue and of summer reading program participants at the town’s library in 1976.

The calendar is available at the museum, Levasseur’s True Value and Save-a-Lot. The cost is $10. To order by mail, send a check for $14, to cover the cost of the calendar and postage, to: MHS, P.O. Box 11, Millinocket ME 04462. Proceeds will go toward the museum’s project to renovate the second floor of the museum building for additional display space. Museum hours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Story continues below advertisement.
Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  3. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  4. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  5. Rockland kidnap victim describes how she fought backRockland kidnap victim describes how she fought back

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living