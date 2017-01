BREWER, Maine — Military personnel and veterans are invited to attend the Brewer Witches’ Junior Varsity and Varsity boys basketball games at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Friday, Jan. 27, at Brewer High School gymnasium for free. All military personnel and veterans attending will be recognized for their service before the Varsity game begins.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →