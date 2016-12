AUGUSTA, Maine — The Christmas party for military families planned with Gov. Paul and First Lady Ann LePage scheduled for Dec. 17 has been cancelled due to the inclement weather.

The LePages apologize to the families for their inconvenience, according to a press release from the state.

There had been plans for Christmas cookies, hot cocoa and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

