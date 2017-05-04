Milford Annual Cleanup Event Seeking Volunteers

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Dr. Lewis S. Libby School , 13 School Street, Milford, Maine
For more information: Rachel Leclair; milfordmaine.org/
Contact: Rachel Leclair, Town of Milford Recreation Department Director
(207) 299-3794
rleclair20@gmail.com
The Town of Milford is seeking local volunteers for cleaner local waters and school ground improvements. Volunteers will meet at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9:00 AM for a brief discussion on clean water efforts in the Town. Volunteers will split into groups to conduct storm drain stenciling, street and stream cleanups and school ground improvement projects.
“We are excited that helping to keep our town beautiful and our water clean brings our community together,” said Milford Recreation Department Director Rachel Leclair. “There is no registration or RSVP needed. We encourage interested members of the community to show up on May 13.”
The storm drain stencils, as shown above, mark the streets near municipal drainage structures. Storm drain stenciling is intended to help educate the public about the fact that storm drains in the area flow directly into local bodies of water.
Storm drains do not lead to treatment plants, and any pollution, trash or debris carried from rain events or snowmelt will eventually lead untreated to the Penobscot River. The illegal dumping of waste or trash into the storm water drainage system can create pollution and clog storm water drainage systems creating backups, nuisance flooding, and requires expensive cleaning operations to correct. The street and stream cleanup seeks to remove trash and debris from the local storm water drainage systems before it has the potential to pollute local waters.
Volunteers will also assist in beautification of the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School grounds. Efforts to improve the school grounds include planting flowers, raking, loaming, painting and cleaning of the court yard.
The Town of Milford held a successful street and stream cleanup event in 2016 with over 40 local volunteers participating. Volunteers worked to collect over 12 cubic yards of trash and debris from local streets and streams. This year’s event has been expanded to include storm drain stenciling and school ground improvement projects.
A free BBQ for all volunteers will be held after the events to thank volunteers for their assistance. Free t-shirts will be available for children volunteers and all volunteers will have the chance of winning prizes. Volunteers are still needed to make this year’s event a success. Clean water starts with you!
-end-
