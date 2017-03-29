Milbridge Theatre project gets support from Wyman’s

Plans are moving forward for a new community theater in Milbridge with assistance from Wyman’s of Maine.

Earlier this month, the local blueberry company donated $2,000 to Gateway: Milbridge, a nonprofit community group that has been working to bring back the Milbridge Theatre.

The community theater closed in December 2014, following the death of owner Dave Parsons. Since that time, the group has raised the $72,000 needed to purchase the existing theater, pay for insurance, taxes and legal, work and complete a professional long-term business plan.

“We are excited to have the support and participation from Wyman’s with this generous donation,” said Gateway: Milbridge Chair Richard Bondurant, who described Wyman’s as “an extremely vital part of our community and our region.”

The Wyman’s donation kicks off the next phase of the project, which involves demolishing most of the existing building and creating a park-like green space area with an outdoor stage that can potentially be used for outdoor movies and outdoor entertainment.

The current phase, expected to be completed later this year, is estimated to cost about $18,000.

“We are going to try and keep the part of the building that sticks out in front — what we call the old ice cream shop — which has the Milbridge Theatre marquee,” he said. This part of the building is newer than the rest and is in salvageable condition.

“By saving it, we can convert it into a small shop where we can display items and memorabilia and sell things while keeping the marquee lit and having electricity and water on the site. Our goal for this is the end of June,” he said.

Wyman’s understands the importance of the project. In fact, April Norton, Wyman’s director of human resources, remembers the theater was the place to be on a Saturday night when she moved to the area in 2012. Local people told her she would never forget time spent there.

“I still hear stories floating around the office about first movie dates, warm summer nights meandering downtown to enjoy the new feature and the half dollars Dave was famous for giving back as change,” Norton said. “The Milbridge Theatre was more than just another form of entertainment, it made this little community whole.”

Wyman’s is committed to maintaining and improving the welfare of employees and their community and this requires constant attention to the physical and social environments, she said.

“Supporting the Bring Back the Milbridge Theatre Project created the perfect community-based partnership that offers everyone who works, lives, and visits our town another opportunity to engage and remain connected.

Bondurant said support from Wyman’s “will make a real, lasting impact” on the lives of everyone in the area as Gateway: Milbridge works to revitalize the downtown and rebuild and reopen the theater as a full-service theatre and community arts center.

“We deeply appreciate their commitment to expanding that support to us in the future,” he said.

The final phase of the project, slated for 2018 and 2019, will include the planning and construction of a new facility that can be enhanced and expanded over time. This includes rebuilding and equipping the structure for use as a movie theatre and community arts center for live performances, he said.

For more information, contact Richard Bondurant or Cathy Chipman at info@MilbridgeTheatre.org or visit www.MilbridgeTheatre.org.

