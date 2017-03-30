Milbridge Man Provides Smelts to the Community

Kevin Pinkham of Milbridge has been selling smelts for 15 years and as the season winds down. I had a chance to catch up with him as he had a little time to talk. “People are happy to see them again. They haven’t seen them for three years. The smelts come out in the wintertime and maybe the first days of spring. That’s the only way you can catch them through the ice not in brooks or streams as they stay in the larger bodies of water,” he said. “When I caught my first smelt of the night, I hollered to my son in his shack. They are here go get them, I told him,” said Pinkham.- He told me that there are fights and arguments on the ice if you put your shack to close to somebody else or in their spot.

“People see me on the side of the road selling smelts,” said Kevin Pinkham of Milbridge. “Old people think that they are a delicacy. They come constantly. Older people in town bought them when they were younger. They loved them. They pull in and they look at the smelts and see what I have. Then I open up the cooler. They asked how I caught them. I weigh them on a scale on the back of my truck. They are happy to see me because they know it’s hard to get them. Older people come, carpenters come and fishermen. Some come from church excited that I had local smelts for sale. Sometime, I trade them for scallops. Smelts are a treat in town. The older people were born and brought up on them,” he said.

Pinkham tells me he sells the smelts in stores and he sells them in a lot different communities from Lubec to Cutler and any town in between. He also sells them for bait. He tells me, it’s the best bait for lake trout. It’s mostly, word of mouth. Pinkham tells me that he has one of the few licenses Downeast. “The best way to eat smelts is to cut the heads and tails​ off roll them in cornmeal or flour and fry them in a fry pan, peel them back and it takes four or five minutes to cook. They are not chewy. The smelts caught in Downeast Maine are delicious as they have a strong taste. You take the bone out and they are soft to eat,” he said. “The ones that are sold in Canada and in stores are very small and have​ little taste and meat on them. There are big smelts and there are also needle smelts, which are​ the size of a pencil.” he said.

According to Pinkham, he makes his ice shack light making It out of tarp, two by fours, plywood, and he cuts a hole in the ice as the shack has no bottom to it. He puts about 15 lines in the water. “Sometimes, it gets too​ confusing as the lines tangle up. It makes​ a hell of a mess. 15 lines may get tangled up. It takes two hours to untangle them,” he said. “The smelts start hitting and suddenly, you have your hands full as you get a twitch in your line, one after another. The best thing to use to catch them are bloodworms.”

He tells me that he gets out on the ice with a makeshift ladder made out of logs. He has a bench in his shack and he takes a lantern and radio with him. Most time he tells me that he’s out there killing time. The most smelts that he got in one night was 900 pounds. He averages about 500 pounds a night. This year the best time to catch them was between 8pm to 10pm. He keeps the smelts in an air tank as he tries to keep them alive as long as he can.

“Smelting is a slow process through the ice,” said Pinkham. “It’s time consuming. A lot of work. Some nights, I come off the ice with two five gallon buckets, lug them a quarter of a mile to my truck and dump them in the freezing cold. I come home and put them in the tank and take out the dead ones. It takes a lot of patience. I can’t make a living, but I can put a smile on people’s faces. They know what they need. I had ten customers line up in the dooryard one night. They were parked on the side of the road. They picked out their smelts.The people were excited and glad to get them. I got a big driveway and they can just turn around. Price doesn’t matter. I want to make my customers happy,and they can always get a good Downeast smelt, so Let’s go and get some at Beetles,” he said.

