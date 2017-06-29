Milbridge Farmers’ Market to Accept SNAP Plus Bonus Program

The Milbridge Farmer’s Market is now accepting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. But that’s not all. SNAP dollars can go further with a new program called Maine Harvest Bucks.

Individuals who use their SNAP dollars at the Farmer’s Market earn bonus Maine Harvest Bucks. Maine Harvest Bucks are fruit and vegetable vouchers for SNAP customers. For every $1 of SNAP spent via the Market Info Booth, the customer receives $1 in Maine Harvest Buck vouchers to be redeemed with produce vendors at the farmer’s market.

Use SNAP to purchase fruits and veggies, meats, cheeses, eggs, dairy products, vegetable seedlings, baked goods, jams & jellies, pickles, honey, maple syrup, and cider. In turn, use Maine Harvest Bucks vouchers to purchase veggies and fruit – fresh, or processed (with no sugar, fat, or salt added). Harvest Bucks can also be used to purchase herbs, apple cider, and food producing seedlings.

This new market benefit also allows us to accept debit and credit cards through the Market Info Booth.

The Women’s Health Resource Library (WHRL) is partnering with the Milbridge Farmer’s Market to provide this service. The program is made possible by support from the Maine Federation of Farmer’s Markets.

“Accepting SNAP at the Farmers’ Market increases our customer base and makes healthy, locally grown fresh food available to more people in our community. It’s a win-win,” said farmer Michael Hayden of Folklore Farm.

The Milbridge Farmers Market runs Saturdays through September from 9am to Noon. Each week you’ll typically find vendors with organic meat, eggs, cheese, bread, veggies, seedlings, and so much more.

Begin your SNAP/EBT, credit or debit card shopping at the Market Information Booth next to the Incredible Edible Milbridge. Hope to see you Saturday!

