Milbridge Days 5K – July 29

Saturday, July 29, 2017 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Corner of Bay View and Fickett’s Point Roads, Corner of Bay View and Fickett’s Point Roads, Milbridge, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7677; whrl.org/5k
Registration is now open for the Annual Milbridge Days 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, July 29. This 5K race/walk is on a level tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible for strollers. It’s one of the most beautiful courses Downeast!
Place: Walkers and runners will register at the corner of Bay View and Fickett’s Point Roads – Parking at the Milbridge Town Marina
Time: 7-7:45am registration/check in; 8 am Fun Run; 8:30am 5K
Walk/Run; Awards will immediately follow each race
Course: 5K (3.1 miles) begins and ends at the corner of Bayview and Fickett’s Point Roads – Race Timing by Brian Hubble
Fees: $15 for the 5K, $5 for the Fun Run
What You Get: Free Ts (guaranteed to those who register by July 17), race bib
Awards: CASH PRIZES to the Top 3 5K finishers for male and female ($100, $50, $25), ribbons to each age bracket, and ribbons to the top 3 girls and boys Fun Run finishers
This event is sponsored by the Women’s Health Resource Library. Proceeds benefit the programming of the Women’s Health Resource Library including Incredible Edible Milbridge and Milbridge Commons!
Grab your registration form or register online here: www.whrl.org/5k
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →