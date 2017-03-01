Community

Milbridge Area Job Fair 2017

By emerson
Posted March 01, 2017, at 8:49 a.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Seaworthy Event Center, 23 Main Street, Milbridge, Maine

For more information: 207-255-1933; mainecareercenter.gov

Discover new job opportunities with local employers through this no-cost job fair!

Employers interested in exhibiting for no-cost at a CareerCenter job fair should contact the Employer Services Representative at your local CareerCenter. Federal requirements state that employers must have their jobs listed with the state’s labor exchange system–Maine Job Link.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Couple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in loveCouple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in love
  2. After nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never dieAfter nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never die
  3. ‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says
  4. Lawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill siteLawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill site
  5. Portland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough manPortland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough man