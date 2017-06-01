Community

Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show

By Ian Bannon
Posted June 01, 2017, at 9:58 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Rd, South Paris, ME

For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationbarn.com

This hilarious late-night TV show spoof’s hysterical sketches, soulful music, and wild improvisations have made it the longest running variety show in Maine history.

$15 adults, $13 seniors & $10 kids

Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com

Box Office: (207) 743-8452

