Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show

Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Rd, South Paris, ME
For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationbarn.com
This hilarious late-night TV show spoof’s hysterical sketches, soulful music, and wild improvisations have made it the longest running variety show in Maine history.
$15 adults, $13 seniors & $10 kids
Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com
Box Office: (207) 743-8452
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →