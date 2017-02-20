Migrating Fish of the Penobscot – American eels

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine For more information: sunkhaze.org/events

Can you say anadromous, catadromous? If you attended last month’s Sunkhaze Café you probably can. The University of Maine chapter of the American Fish Society continues their presentation of Migrating Fish of the Penobscot on Saturday morning, February 25th at the Old Town Public Library. Last month Betsy Barber gave an overview of fish migration and answered a lot of questions from a very interested crowd. She explained that some migrating fish species like the Atlantic Salmon are called catadromous; they spend their adult lives in the ocean then migrate to fresh water to spawn. Other fish like the American eel (yes, it’s a fish) spend their adult lives in fresh water returning to a salt water spawning ground to reproduce. Those migrating fish are called anadromous.

Where and how eels reproduce was a mystery until 1922 when their spawning ground was found in the Sargasso Sea, the expanse of water off the Atlantic coast just west of the Gulf Stream. Before that discovery people speculated that eels reproduced by rubbing against rocks or spontaneously appeared in muddy river bottoms. That seems silly to us today only because we’ve solved at least part of the mystery of the American eel.

American eels are the original transformers. Their migration route spans from Greenland to the Gulf of Mexico then via the St. Lawrence Seaway they make their way into the Great Lakes of America’s Midwest. With each leg of its amazing journey the American eel makes an amazing physical transformation. Here in Central Maine, we know them as glass eels or elvers – those of course are not separate species but in fact the American eel (Anguilla rostrat). Before reaching the Penobscot River, they began as tiny leaf shaped larvae. Caught in the Gulf Stream currents, the larvae drift for about a year then make their first transformation into the tiny transparent glass eel before reaching coastal waters. As they make their way into the estuaries the glass eels become longer and darker, called elvers. Elvers will do almost anything to get to their destination, including leaving the water and travelling on land for short distances! It can take years for an elver to get to where it’s going, overcoming dams and rapids along the way. When it does get there, it transforms again into a long, nocturnal creature called the yellow eel. American eels live between 15-20 years and can reach up to 30 pounds.

Eel numbers appear to be decreasing. American eels number about a million worldwide but that number is fluctuating. Protections have been put in place including catch limits, removing dams and adding eel ladders to hydro dams. The USFWS determined in 2007 that the American Eel did not warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act. Eels are an important part of the food chain for large birds like eagles and osprey and are also considered a delicacy in many cultures.

For students of all ages, the Sunkhaze Café is a project of the Friends of Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Milford. The talks are informal, informative, free, family friendly and open to the public. Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Milford protects over 20,000 acres of pristine wilderness. The refuge boasts year round parking on the County Road and access to “The Meadows” via three hiking trails including an observation deck overlooking Maine’s second largest peat bog. For more information visit www.sunkhaze.org or follow the Friends of Sunkhaze on Facebook. Sunkhaze Café is held the last Saturday of the month at the Old Town Public Library.

Why are eels slimy? What do they eat? What are scientists doing to solve the remaining mysteries of the American eel? Find out Saturday morning. Talks begin around 10:30 and last about an hour. Refreshments are served, donations are appreciated.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →