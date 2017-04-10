The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its 2017 Mighty Mite Soccer program. This fun introductory program is for children and parents to work together with fun drills and games to learn the sport. Mighty Mites is for children ages 2-6 years old and runs Wednesday, April 19, Monday, April 24, Wednesday, April 26 and Monday May 1. Fee is $20 for Residents and $30 for non residents and includes a soccer ball to keep.

