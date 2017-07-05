MIFFONEDGE

By Nate Towne
Posted July 05, 2017, at 3:44 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: miff.org/miffonedge-volume-5/

Featuring exciting and innovative work spanning decades of moving image history, MIFFONEDGE explores the intersection of film and art and pushes the boundaries of commonly accepted notions of cinema. This year’s MIFFONEDGE presentation will include a live projector performance by returning guest Kerry Laitala and a multi-media exhibition at Common Street Arts featuring the work of Harry Smith, Laitala, and others.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Alleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in MadisonAlleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison
  2. Tiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and KingTiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and King
  3. Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in BiddefordAlleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford
  4. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston
  5. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs