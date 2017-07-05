Saturday, July 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: miff.org/miffonedge-volume-5/
Featuring exciting and innovative work spanning decades of moving image history, MIFFONEDGE explores the intersection of film and art and pushes the boundaries of commonly accepted notions of cinema. This year’s MIFFONEDGE presentation will include a live projector performance by returning guest Kerry Laitala and a multi-media exhibition at Common Street Arts featuring the work of Harry Smith, Laitala, and others.
