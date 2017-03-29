Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival coming to Bucksport

Saturday, April 1, 2017 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Alamo Theatre, Alamo Theater 85 Main Street, Bucksport, ME 04416
For more information: 2029572553; oldfilm.org/content/middlebury-new-filmmakers-festival
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, hailing from Middlebury, VT, is pleased to announce its second annual Best of the Fest New England Tour. The upcoming Maine stop will be on Saturday, April 1 at the historic Alamo Theatre in Bucksport.
Now entering into its third year, the MNFF is already a treasured event in Vermont and has helped to bring new filmmakers together to celebrate their work and promote their careers. Each year’s winning filmmakers are awarded with the New England Tour – a roving festival of the winning works that stops at each of the six New England states.
This year the winning films are an eclectic, moving, sometimes hilarious and often deeply moving mix of shorts, features, narratives and docs. Each film is distinct in its focus, but each is the work of a first or second time filmmaker. The films have collectively screened at Traverse City Film Festival, Denver Film Festival, NYC Docs, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and Nantucket Film Festival, among many others.
The entire six-film program will screen at the Alamo Theatre in a series of three double bills (full list of winning films can be found below), offered at 3:30 pm, 6pm and 8:30 pm. MNFF Artistic Director and distinguished Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven will host this event and take questions from the audience.
