MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

By Dan Sortwell
Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 7:42 a.m.

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music by Soupbone!

Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy!

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4MMary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
  2. LePage tells radio host he had surgery to lose weightLePage tells radio host he had surgery to lose weight
  3. 8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine
  4. Town boots businesses from Camden Snow BowlTown boots businesses from Camden Snow Bowl
  5. Legislative leaders’ plan to slow pot legalization draws advocates’ ireLegislative leaders’ plan to slow pot legalization draws advocates’ ire

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs