MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

By Dan Sortwell
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 8:14 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine

For more information: 207-844-0381

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music!

Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy!

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Pick up stocking stuffers from a wide selection of locally produced items!

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

