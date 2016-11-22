Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-844-0381

Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy!

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open on Wednesday, November 23rd, from 9 AM to 1 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds. This special pre-Thanksgiving market takes the place of our regular Friday market. The next Friday market will be on December 2nd.

Pick up fresh, local ingredients for your Thanksgiving meal, including freshly baked bread, fresh herbs, greens, and vegetables, including carrots, onions, potatoes, squashes, and pumpkins.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 9 AM to 1 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, is planning on freshly baked biscuits with jam plus panini made using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Enjoy live music by Ben Whatley and friends during this market!

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

The market continues to grow and attract new members. This year’s additions include 47 Daisies, Vassalboro; Chef’s Cupboard, Auburn; Olde Haven Farm, Chelsea; and The Whole Almond, Portland.

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

