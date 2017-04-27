MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

By Dan Sortwell
Posted April 27, 2017, at 7:23 a.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine

For more information: 207-844-0381

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music by Married with Chitlins, the Phippsburg folk and blues duo of Liz and Chris Lannon. Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy.

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds. April 28th is our last market this season.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market.

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

